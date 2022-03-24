  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
How confusion over hate speech law prompted rethink

Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Hate speech laws were supposed to be ready by now but, after confusion and “strong feedback”, the Government is giving it a rethink.

In June last year, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi launched a discussion document outlining the Government’s plan to create new hate speech laws in response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch terror attack. Read more

