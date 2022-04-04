Oregon drops residency requirement for assisted suicide

Oregon has dropped its residency requirement for assisted suicide, meaning doctors will be allowed to prescribe lethal drugs to people who do not reside in the State.

In response to a federal lawsuit, the State agreed to stop enforcing the residency requirement on March 28. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority agreed to write a bill for state lawmakers which would repeal the requirement entirely.

Oregon Right to Life, a pro-life group active in the State, deplored the settlement and expressed worry that this would mark the start of “death tourism” in Oregon.

“We already have a problem with dangerously short physician-patient relationships and the push to eliminate any waiting period for life-ending drugs. We should not be expanding access to lethal prescriptions,” said Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson.

