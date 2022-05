A submission to the 2023 synodal process from 58 of over 100 members of Be the Change Catholic Church Aotearoa is asking for a new, inclusive model of the church.

Formed by the scriptures and teachings of the Catholic Church and the circumstances of today, Be the Change Catholic Church Aotearoa (BCCCA) says their vision comes from their context, Aotearoa, and our time, 2022.

The group say they are using the “synodal lens of participation.”

In making their submission, BCCCA recognise we are at a time of major transition for our planet, for humankind and for the Catholic Church.

“Together we must do the deep analysis and envisioning which will carry us into the future”, they say.

“Created reality is dynamic and developing. To have a future, the Church must change.”

BCCCA’s submission says the group is working to re-express their Catholic faith and restructure the institution so that it is adequate for today’s work of transformation and healing in communities.

The group wants an inclusive Church that “incorporates our Tiriti O Waitangi, prioritises care of our planetary home and raises our consciousness to a deeper form of loving.”

The submission outlines concerns and possible solutions.

BCCCA say the people are the Church but that participation in today’s Church is discouraged by inflexible expressions of theological doctrine and rigidly imposed liturgical practice.

They say these factors do not reflect contemporary scientific knowledge and our cultural context.

BCCCA submit that enlivening and re-expressing God’s image in dialogue with contemporary scientific and theological learning, would help Church participation. The submission says it is time to emphasise a different narrative and interpretation of the Christian story.

“We tell a new story that makes more sense to people of our time, drawing on the voices of contemporary theologians.

“We acknowledge human sin but reject the unbalanced emphasis on a mythical original sin and the image of an offended God which is still so evident in liturgy and prayer.”

They maintain creation is an expression of God’s love.

“In the light of Laudato Si, we venture new understanding of incarnation and salvation. Jesus shows us that God is merciful love and teaches us that his way is the path to becoming a New Creation.

“The extraordinarily wonderful implication of God-with-us as matter, must be told more clearly,” say BCCCA.

The theology of the human person acknowledges we are made in the image of God and found good, the submission says.

This theological perspective involves “radical inclusivity regardless of sex or sexuality, nationality, economic status, education or disability. All voices have a right to be heard.

“We prioritise the Catholic notions of sensus fidelium, subsidiarity and inculturation to achieve change in our own communities.”

BCCCA say that Church leadership needs to be flexible to a point where everyone can be included in everything that the Church does. Leadership needs to be humble, transparent and accountable through the use of appropriate language.

Current practice has meant clericalism and rigid rubrics preclude much creative participation in sacraments and liturgy. Mission has become a secondary focus in many faith communities.

Describing its work, the group says it has two equally important parts:

Care and development of who we are (Liturgy & Pastoral Care)

Advocacy and action for justice in our world (Mission)

In terms of the first of these points, the group says it involves everything from facilitating neighbourhood opportunities to gather to praise and thank God, updating language, seeking adult faith formation and education opportunities, and undertaking advocacy and action for justice.

This covers a range of issues: speaking justly and truthfully into the public discourse in Aotearoa, decolonisation, social justice, affirming and supporting good, creation, the environment, human rights and a renewed church.

The submission says there needs to be a change in the way the Church works with people.

Today, the possibility of participating in genuine leadership is open only to those who are ordained.

The group envisages “authority and leadership as it relates to organisational and liturgical decisionmaking, will always practise flexibility, humility, transparency and accountability.”

Source

Be the Change Synod Submission

