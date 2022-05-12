Construction begins on cabin community for homeless

A housing project aimed at helping people living in emergency accommodation move into stable housing has started construction in Nelson.

The Cabins for Community project would see eight single-room cabins placed at 236 Vanguard Street on land owned by Victory Community Anglican Church.

Under the direction of the Salvation Army’s Housing First programme, people living in emergency housing would be invited to live in the cabins as a way of helping them move into permanent accommodation. Read more

