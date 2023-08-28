People spending 50 weeks on average in Upper Hutt emergency housing

People are spending nearly a year living in emergency housing facilities in Upper Hutt as sky-high rentals, rising house prices and cost of living issues continue to bite.

Figures obtained from a written Parliamentary Question from National’s Chris Bishop paint a worsening picture across much of the lower and central North Island for those seeking a place to live.

The Ministry of Social Development figures show as of June 2023, the average consecutive time a person was spending at an emergency housing facility in Upper Hutt was 50 weeks – just two weeks shy of a full year.

