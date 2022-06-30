A roof over their head: Churches use tiny homes for homeless

Churches across the US are tackling the big question of how to address homelessness in their communities with a small solution: tiny homes.

On vacant plots near their parking lots and steepled sanctuaries, congregations are building everything from fixed and fully contained micro homes to petite, moveable cabins and several other styles of small-footprint dwellings in between.

Church leaders are not just trying to be more neighbourly. The drive to provide shelter is rooted in their beliefs — they must care for the vulnerable, especially those without homes. Read more

