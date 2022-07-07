Emeritus Pope Benedict physically frail

Emeritus Pope Benedict is a very old man and physically frail. While alert and wide-awake his voice is becoming increasingly low and incomprehensible, says Archbishop Georg Gänswein.

Gänswein is currently the prefect of the papal household and has been Benedict’s personal secretary since 2003.

“The last few years have sapped his strength,” the Archbishop told CNS.

Gänswein recalled the day a while back when Benedict told him, “I would never have believed that the last stretch of the journey that would take me from the Mater Ecclesiae monastery (where he currently resides) to the gates of heaven with St Peter would be so long.” Continue reading

