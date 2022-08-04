Jesus in a dive bar

Jesus in the dive bar. The meme popped up on my Facebook feed, shared by a friend and liked by a lot of people.

It said, “Jesus didn’t dine with tax collectors and sinners because he wanted to appear inclusive, tolerant, and accepting.

“He ate with them to call them to a changed and fruitful life, to die to self and live for him.

“His call is transformation of life not affirmation of identity.”

It would take some time to explain how bad this meme is, starting with its answering a claim no one ever makes.

Does anyone think that Jesus did what he did because he “wanted to appear inclusive,” or to impress others?

Of course not.

But those sharing this quote are not really talking about Jesus. They are accusing people today of pretence and virtue-signalling, and of abusing Jesus’ example as a way to excuse sinners and their sins.

Some in the Catholic world feel a need, even a compulsion, to make sure that judgment is always pronounced whenever mercy is offered.

By this thinking, sinners—or at least certain categories of sinners—must never be allowed to forget their offences.

How will they sin no more if they don’t feel condemned?

The judgmentalism is bad, but I think the worst thing about the meme is that it effectively denies Jesus’ humanity.

Real people like other people.

If Jesus became man, then he became a man who had friends. With the disciples most closely, as St. John Henry Newman explained, but with many others as well.

I came across the meme one evening in our townie dive bar, after spending a couple of hours sitting with my young friend who believes in crystals and three kinds of aliens (one that looks like birds), and my older friend, a retired cop.

I had also talked with the 30-something programming whiz who shares very intricate conspiracy theories, the man who admits to drinking a lot but prides himself on getting up the next morning and doing a good job at work, a huge young man who once asked if I could get him a girlfriend and then if he could sit on my lap (which baffled me until he called me “Santa”) and several other people who use the F-word in a creative variety of ways.

All friends. Not close friends, but friends.

Some of these people live (I am sure, but I don’t ask) in irregular sexual relationships, as Catholics understand it, and perhaps enjoy illegal substances as well as substantial amounts of alcohol.

Though many of the older patrons grew up Catholic, no one, as far as I can tell, ever goes into a church.

I like them all.

They’re likeable people.

In fact, I like them better than most Catholics I know.

They are the same kind of people, I’m guessing, that Jesus ate with.

I think that Jesus ate at his equivalent of our dive bar because he liked the people.

Not just loved them, but liked them, enjoyed them for themselves, took pleasure in their company and felt happy just hanging out with them.

He wanted them to change, of course, the way he wants every one of us to change.

But I don’t think the people I hang out with need to change any more than I do, or more than most of the good Catholics I know.

In some ways, among them kindness to others, they need to change less.

If I read them right, and I’ve been looking at this kind of thing for a long time, those who share the “Jesus didn’t dine…” meme picture Jesus as purely divine.

They believe he was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, but mainly as a guarantor that he shared our humanity in order to save us.

The Jesus they imagine is always on, always about being God, and being God means pronouncing judgment first and then forgiveness.

Always, if you will, making the sales pitch.

They don’t imagine him doing normal human things for normal human reasons.

The Jesus they imagine is always on, always about being God, and being God means pronouncing judgment first and then forgiveness.

