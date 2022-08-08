Liam Dann: Record low Māori unemployment something to celebrate

Last week’s labour market data showed the Māori unemployment rate at the lowest it has been since modern records began in 1986.

That’s got to be a good thing.

Economic commentators – myself included – can sound a bit clinical when we talk about the risk a tight labour market poses to the economy.

It does pose a risk. We do need to find workers to allow businesses to grow.

But must we kill off the strong jobs market? Should we cheer on rising unemployment in the fight against inflation? Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.