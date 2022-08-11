Indonesian parish apologises for pop songs at Mass

A parish in Indonesia has issued an apology after a video in which the choir sang pop songs during Mass sparked widespread condemnation from Catholics.

In a statement, St Francis of Assisi Parish in Lamahora, Larantuka diocese of East Nusa Tenggara, said the context of the Mass was the inauguration of the caretaker of young Catholics.

It said “there was no intention whatsoever, neither by the priest who led the Mass nor the young Catholics to harm the Eucharist celebration. We apologise to those who felt disturbed, hurt or harmed by the songs sung at the Mass”.

Redemptorist Father Asterius Jangu Ate, the parish priest, signed the statement published on August 6, along with the chairman of the parish council, the head of Catholic youth and the assistant priest.

