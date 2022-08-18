Motels reducing emergency housing spaces ahead of tourists return

With summer approaching, and the borders reopened, many motel operators in Marlborough will be gearing up for a busy tourist season.

And, while the prospect of visitors returning to Marlborough in their droves would be seen by many as a welcome step forward, it could mean taking a monumental step backwards for those in emergency accommodation.

Since the country’s borders closed in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels and motels had opened their doors to those who were in need of emergency housing.

The scheme was run by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development which offered short and long term contracts to motel owners willing to take in the homeless. Read more

