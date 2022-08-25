Right to Life names anti-euthanasia retirement homes

Right to Life says it is heartened by some responses to a letter it sent to several leading New Zealand Retirement Home organisations. The letter promoted Right to Life’s euthanasia-free policy.

Assisted dying became legally available in New Zealand from 7 November 2021.

Of the 11 retirement organisations Right to Life targeted, Ryman Health Care, Heritage Lifecare, Oceania Healthcare and Summerset Retirement Village confirmed they don’t allow assisted suicide.

Residents may not have their lives terminated in their care facilities by a doctor with a lethal injection or assisted in suicide, they said.

Three organisations – Real Living, Generous Living and Life Care – declined to respond to the letter.

Right to Life is disappointed that four other retirement village organisations do allow their residents to be legally killed by a doctor in their facilities.

One of these organisations, Arvida, says “We believe that residents can choose assisted dying, provided they initiate it”.

The Managing Director of another organisation, BUPA, says for residents who are in care with us, given that this is their home, we will facilitate any assisted dying process to occur if this is what the resident wishes”.

Speaking from Metlifecare, the Chief Executive Officer says “Metlifecare would determine on a case by case basis whether it is appropriate for a resident who has been determined pursuant to the Act, to be eligible for assisted dying and wishes to receive assisted dying in their independent living unit or aged care home.”

The fourth organisation permitting assisted dying is Ultimate Care. In reply to the letter, it simply advised it would allow assisted dying in their facilities.

New Zealand law permits New Zealanders aged 18 or over who have a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months may be able to access assisted dying.

Not everyone with a terminal illness will be eligible.

The Assisted Dying Service is overseen by the Ministry of Health Manatū Hauora and Right to Life is endeavouring to encourage retirement villages to adopt a policy of being euthanasia free.

