Euthanasia is legal for tinnitus in Netherlands

An expert in euthanasia law in the Netherlands confirmed to MPs on Tuesday that there has been at least one case of someone being euthanised under Dutch law because they had tinnitus.

During the third oral evidence session of the UK Health and Social Care Select Committee’s (HSCSC) inquiry into assisted suicide, MPs heard testimonies from six experts concerning euthanasia laws in Canada, the Netherlands and Belgium.

In each jurisdiction, euthanasia is permitted for those who are not terminally ill.

During one series of questions, Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, asked Professor Irene Tuffrey-Wijne, Professor of Intellectual Disability and Palliative Care, Kingston University London, about whether tinnitus would be a reason for assisted suicide in the Netherlands.

