Cardinal urges new UK prime minister to focus on the poor

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster congratulated the United Kingdom’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, and urged her to focus on the poor by immediately halting the country’s declining living standards.

The cardinal, president of the English and Welsh bishops’ conference, said many people in the UK would be facing the choice between “heating and eating” this winter because of rampant inflation and soaring fuel bills.

Conservative Party members chose Truss (pictured) as party leader on 5 September. She automatically became prime minister without a general election because the Conservatives have a majority in the House of Commons.

In a statement published on 5 September on the Diocese of Westminster website, Nichols urged Truss to give the needs of the poorest people her immediate attention.

“The principle of serving the common good means that the needs of the poorest in society must be given urgent attention,” the cardinal said.

“Catholics are present in every local community, seeking to contribute constantly to the support of those in need.

“So we are well aware of the dramatic impact this crisis is having, with many people knowing they face choices between ‘heating or eating’, especially as winter approaches.

“The affluence to which our society has become accustomed seems to be seeping away,” Nichols said.

The cost of living crisis has been caused by a variety of factors, including damage to the UK economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine on fuel bills.

It has meant that inflation has risen by nearly 9% in the 12 months leading to July, according to government data. Further increases are expected in the coming months.

The crisis has led to warnings that many elderly and the poor will no longer be able to pay their mortgages, rent or fuel bills. Some are concerned they may not be able to afford sufficient food to meet their needs.

Cardinal Nichols said Catholic parishes and agencies would do their best to ensure that no one is “cast aside or discounted” in the “firm conviction of the inherent dignity of every person”.

“The spiritual needs of the poor and their special gifts should never be forgotten,” he added.

