Catherine, the Princess of Wales, surprised the world on Friday by publicly announcing that she is fighting cancer and is in the early stages of treatment.

Upon making the announcement, the princess also addressed others who suffer from the disease and asked them not to lose hope.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” said the princess, 42, in a March 22 video message.

Cardinal Vincent Gerard Nichols, archbishop of Westminster and president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, saluted “the courage of the Princess of Wales in speaking so openly about her personal health.”

