Pharmac says it will strengthen its focus on equity for Maori after June review

Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Pharmac says it will strengthen its focus on equity for Maori and other population groups as a result of the government’s independent review.

That review, released back in June, found Pharmac had issues on accountability, decision-making and responsibilities.

It also said the benefits the model brings need to be shared more equitably across Maori and Pacifika.Read more

