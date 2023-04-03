Hato Paora College old boy, Māori astronomer and scholar Ahorangi Rangiānehu Mātāmua is this year’s New Zealander of the Year.

Professor Mātāmua has dedicated much of his life to the revitalisation and resurgence of Matariki and has written widely about Matariki.

He is regarded as one of the country's foremost Māori scholars for his contribution to Māori astronomy, star lore and Māori culture was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022.

