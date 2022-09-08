Pope Francis appoints Vatican’s first-ever HR director

Pope Francis has selected Luis Herrera Tejedor, a Catholic layman from Spain, to be the director of the Holy See’s newly-created “Human Resources Department”.

The position is stipulated in Praedicate evangelium, the apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, which was published last March and went into effect on June 5.

The 62-year-old Herrera, a lawyer and graduate of the Spanish IE Business School, has spent his entire career in the field of human resources.

Most notably, he has been HR director for the Spanish branch of Yves Saint Laurent (1990-1991) and the distribution group Logista (2004-2007).

He was also HR director of the Spanish bank Inversis from 2017-2021. And since leaving this bank, he has offered his services as a coach, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

News category: News Shorts, World.