21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis

Pope Francis, Saturday, announced a consistory for the creation of new cardinals from around the world to be held at the Vatican on 30 September 2023.

Cardinal Electors under 80

1 – Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops

2 – Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches

3 – Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

4 – Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy

5 – Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States

6 – Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

7 – Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town

8 – Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba

9 – Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá

10 – Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz

11 – Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan

12 – Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid

13 – Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora

14 – Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang

15 – Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong

16 – Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica.

17 – Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon

18 – Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order

Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave 19 – Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat

20 – Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná.

21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest

Source: Vatican News

