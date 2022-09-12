Everyone benefits with Young Vinnies running school canteen

Young Vinnies are running the school canteen at Sacred Heart College, Napier and everyone is benefitting.

“It gives everyone the chance to go to the canteen and buy lunch at a very reasonable cost,” says Vinnies Youth Coordinator for Hawkes Bay, Paola Minehan.

It also helps the Young Vinnies.

“They learn customer service, cash and food handling skills.

“And if someone is in need, we just give them the lunch. Young Vinnies make those judgement calls,” says Minehan.

The change at the school canteen came with the retirement of the canteen manager.

Initially, the students were keen on an online lunch delivery service but, at more than $10 a meal, it was an expensive option.

The school principal turned to the Young Vinnies and asked if they could help.

A free cereal breakfast is offered each day, and lunch is available for between $2 and $4.50. Just one lunch is offered each day, ranging from soup to nachos to mac cheese.

Minehan says the most popular lunch sold so far has been nachos and, 99% per cent of the time, the meals are sold out.

He is quick to praise Food Tech teacher Sara Coram-O’Kane, “We couldn’t run the project without her,” she said.

The cost of running the canteen is met in several ways.

The food prep and the running of the canteen are handled by volunteers. Some food comes from Hawke’s Bay food rescue and the local Vinnies Conference and Area Council make a small donation to help buy ingredients each week.

As well as the canteen outreach, Vinnies provide some families with food parcels.

“Everyone benefits,” says Minehan.

