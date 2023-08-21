Top Auckland schools Baradene College and St Kents on high alert

Two young students from Baradene College were the targets of a man who attempted to lure them into his car yesterday afternoon.

The incident in East Auckland has prompted the school and others in the surrounding area to urge parents to remind their children what to do in similar, dangerous situations.

Principal of Baradene College of the Sacred Heart Sandy Pasley said two students from her Catholic school for girls were approached in the neighbouring areas.

Pasley said the students were “very young” and the situation is “very worrying”. Read more

