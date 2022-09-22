Teens’ basic academic skills count in later life, study finds

Research shows people who struggle with reading and maths as teenagers suffer lasting disadvantage, especially if they are women or Māori.

The New Zealand Work Research Institute at Auckland University of Technology (AUT) found low scores in maths and reading tests at age 15 were associated with worse incomes, qualifications, and crime and health statistics 11 years later.

It found women with poor literacy and numeracy had the lowest average incomes and were most likely to have children by their mid-20s.

However, males who tested badly at age 15 went on to earn about the same and be employed at about the same rate as females who had better literacy and numeracy when they were 15. Read more

