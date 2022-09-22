Vatican basilica to serve as screen for new St Peter film

For two weeks in October, the facade of St Peter’s Basilica will be the screen for the nighttime showing of a short film about the life, the call and the ministry of St Peter.

The eight-minute 3D film, using art from the basilica and from the Vatican Museums, will be projected onto the facade every 15 minutes from 9 pm to 11 pm on 2 to 16 October. The narration will be in Italian with subtitles in English.

“What are the features of the church? What is its true face? That of the pope? The scandals? Its missionaries? Its doctrine and catechism? Its social commitment?” asked Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the basilica.

While all those are part of the church, the cardinal told reporters on 20 September “sometimes you need to dust off the mirror” and provide a clearer, more basic image of the church to both believers and visitors, which is why the basilica wants to present to the public the life and faith of St Peter.

