An aspiring St Peter’s College film-maker considers himself privileged to have his film premiere at the SBS St James Theatre in Gore.

Thirteen-year-old George McFadzien’s home-made movie Granvia Country Calendar Part Two will have its own screening at the theatre on Sunday.

The film tells a story of twoboys, one who has just got out of jail and his friend, who is working hard to make an honest living, he said.

Car chases and crashes follow as the pair become involved with the police.

The St Peter’s College Gore pupil said he was excited for the premiere.

"It's pretty cool.

