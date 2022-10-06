Belgium violated right to life in euthanasia case, European Court of Human Rights rules

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Belgium failed to conduct a proper investigation into the circumstances of the 2012 euthanasia of Godelieva de Troyer on the grounds of “untreatable depression”.

The court found there was a violation of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights that everyone’s right to life shall be protected by law.

The landmark euthanasia case was brought to the court in Strasbourg by Tom Mortier, de Troyer’s son. She died in 2012 after she had approached the country’s leading euthanasia advocate, who ultimately agreed to euthanise her despite being a cancer specialist.

Before her death by euthanasia at age 64, neither her son nor any family member was consulted.

News category: News Shorts, World.