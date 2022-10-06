NZ Synod response done and dusted. Yeah right.

The NZ Synod response cannot turn to custard.

Issues only go away when they are dealt with.

The New Zealand Catholic Bishop’s Conference National Synthesis sent to Rome on 16th August 2022 completes New Zealand’s stage in the synodal process.

Responses from each Diocese were categorized under 6 themes: Inclusion, Gathering, Leadership, Education & Formation, Mission and Synodality & Change.

The New Zealand contribution, combined with other country syntheses, will form the basis of Pope Francis’ document, which is expected to be released next year.

While the New Zealand synthesis goes offshore, it does not give the option for our Bishops and any of us actually to wait until Pope Francis’ document is released to act.

Each Diocese’s synthesis exposes the thinking of its parishioners in the raw.

Deep genuine listening requires that the narrative be heard and responded to.

Bishops – as chief missionary disciples, you must lead us into the new evangelical maturity we ache for in our faith communities.

Unafraid, you must engage with your priests and leadership teams for all to grow forward.

Working towards co-responsible leadership will require a spirit of mutual respect.

Formation for those engaged in ministries associated with Eucharist is a calling to use one’s spiritual gifts and not just a matter of getting whoever one can.

Everyone is responsible for the spiritual well-being of their parishes and church communities.

Those ostracised from community worship, for whatever reason, are too great in number to ignore. This must be a priority.

To those who feel far from God and the Church, to all those who are fearful or indifferent, I would like to say this: the Lord, with great respect and love, is also calling you to be a part of his people. Says Pope Francis’ article 113 of Evangelii Gaudium – the Joy of the Gospel.

The mighty blessing of the Eucharist celebrated Sunday after Sunday is a reconciliatory celebration for some, but not for everyone.

Pope Francis suggests in Evangelii Gaudium, the value of offering accompaniment without a time-frame or instant results, but always with the hoped outcome to finding friendship in Eucharist.

Perhaps each parish could put in place a pathway offering respectful listening with this hope in mind.

While matters relating to dogma and language need to be directed to various Vatican departments surely such an initiative do not require papal approval.

What is required is we notice who is missing and go out to them instead of expecting them to come to us.

He or she invites others to let themselves be healed, to take up their mat, embrace the cross, leave all behind and go forth to proclaim the Gospel. Article 172

Jesus puts this experience simply beautiful in the parable of the lost coin. (Luke 15:8-10) She hunted high and low. Not satisfied that she had 9 already, she searched along the top kitchen cupboards, fell in behind the couch squabs and even went through the rubbish tins as well as retracing her footsteps. Bingo! So relieved to find it, she wanted everyone to be happy with her.

We’ve not been left home alone.

Jesus reminds us that His presence wasn’t going to wrap up at the Cross. The last sentence in St Matthew’s Gospel reads like this: And know that I am with you always: yes, to the end of time. (28:20)

“The purpose of this Synod is not to produce more documents. Rather, it is intended to inspire people to dream about the Church we are called to be, to make people’s hopes flourish, to stimulate trust, to bind up wounds, to weave new and deeper relationships to learn from one another, to build bridges, to enlighten minds, warm hearts and restore strength to our hands for our common mission.” From the Synod Preparatory Document.

I’m no cheese or winemaker, and this has its difficulties when we, the Church, move at a snail’s pace. But at the end of the day, we’re dealing with people’s lives and not just themes.

Heavens, Synod participants knew we weren’t filling out a random consumer questionnaire about the best outdoor deck cleaner or most effective toothpaste!

Sue Seconi – The Catholic Parish of Whanganui – Te Parihi Katorika Ki Whanganui

News category: Analysis and Comment.