Concerns over new refugee resettlement providers post Red Cross

Concerns have been raised with Immigration NZ and the Government after some newly-arrived refugees in Auckland were allegedly placed into cold homes without heating or basic items and were left without support.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has sought answers from Immigration NZ and the Government over the treatment of these refugees after volunteers and advocates laid complaints.

Kāhui Tū Kaha took over responsibility for settling refugees into the community in July after New Zealand Red Cross lost a tender for the contract. Read more

