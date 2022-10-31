  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Last year, Americans spent over $10 billion on Halloween

Monday, October 31st, 2022

Halloween may have a long and complex history, but today it’s more a creature of the marketplace than anything else. Last year, Americans spent over $10 billion on Halloween — over $3 billion on candy alone. Dentists must love Halloween.

Here’s an interesting feature of Halloween: we may get dressed up scary — but we don’t actually want to scare anybody. So why do we do it?  Read more

