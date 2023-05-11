Kiwi church payment company Pushpay to delist after sale for over $1.6 billion

Church donation and management software company Pushpay has been sold to a consortium linked to a Melbourne-based private equity firm, and will be delisted from the ASX and NZX.

Existing shareholders will be paid $1.42 per share, and it is expected the delisting will occur on May 12.

The sale was made to Pegasus Bidco. Pushpay identified the takeover being made by a United States investment firm Sixth Street Partners and Australian private equity firm BGH Capital, which together held 20.3% of shares. Read more

