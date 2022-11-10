  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Shift the focus of abortion conversations from women to men

Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Gabrielle Blair, a mother of six and creator of the popular blog Design Mom, says that the best way to address unwanted pregnancies that lead to abortion is actually quite simple.

“Men are causing the pregnancies. Men are doing this through irresponsible ejaculations, and they could easily change that. Read more

