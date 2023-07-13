Study: Most women don’t want abortion

Pro-abortion advocates like to frame their position as “pro-choice,” as if women can easily decide whether or not they want to have an abortion. But for many women who go through with abortion, the decision wasn’t really their choice at all, according to a new study.

A peer-reviewed study by the anti-abortion Charlotte Lozier Institute found that “nearly 70 percent of women with a history of abortion describe their abortions as inconsistent with their own values and preferences, with one in four describing their abortions as unwanted or coerced.”

Far from what pro-abortion advocates would have us believe, many women resort to abortion because they believe there are no other options available to them, whether because they lack financial or social support.

News category: News Shorts, World.