Ride-share and faith share

Thursday, November 24th, 2022

 Two pastors in New York who are also ride-share drivers try to inspire passengers through spiritual guidance on the road as part of what they see as mobile Christian ministries. Pastor Kenneth Drayton says a car is such an ideal place to listen to people’s stories and share his faith. Read more

