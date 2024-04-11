Mark Wahlberg on why, as a Hollywood A-lister, he won’t deny his faith

Hollywood isn’t a place where people typically talk about their faith.

In a world run by free-thinking creatives and people with secular, progressive values, those who hew to more traditional, conservative Christian beliefs tend to be less visible.

But Mark Wahlberg has no problem being vocal about his Catholic faith, which must be refreshing to the approximately 61 million Catholics in America.

Striking a balance

Wahlberg spoke about the balance he has to strike between his private and professional life on the Today show on February 22, also known as Ash Wednesday to Christians.

The “Boogie Nights” actor wore an ash cross on his forehead to commemorate the holy day.

“It’s a balance,” the 51-year-old actor said.

“I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin.

“You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.

“But, I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it’s important to respect and honour them as well.”

Leading through example

He also believes in leading through his example instead of pressuring his four children to follow his faith.

“I don’t force it on them,” he said.

“But they know that Dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass.

“And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for Dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate towards it on their own.”

Wahlberg can keep his faith strong while dealing with the pressures of Hollywood thanks to his relationship with Father Flavin, a parish priest who helped him make drastic changes in his life.

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg, formerly known by his stage name Marky Mark, is an American actor. His work as a leading man spans the comedy, drama, and action genres.

News category: Analysis and Comment.