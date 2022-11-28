First online parish office opens in Poland’s Catholic church

Poland’s first online parish office has opened in the western city of Poznań, allowing Catholics to book a confession or arrange a baptism, wedding or funeral without leaving their homes.

The IT system used by parishioners in the city’s Łacina district has been hailed by its developers as the future of the church at a time when the number of people practising their faith is falling in Poland, a country where the majority of the population identify as Catholics.

Among services available via the parish’s website, believers can, at any time of day or night, also order a Mass to be conducted for a personal intention or register a child for their first Holy Communion.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.