You can no longer take bus 666 to Hel

A bus operator in Poland has announced that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel

Located on Poland’s Baltic coast, Hel is a well-loved tourist destination. However, certain groups of Christian conservatives have expressed their disapproval of the number on a bus that leads to a location whose name resembles the word “hell” in English. In response, the final numeral was changed to 9.

According to a local news portal, the bus line had operated under the number 666 since 2006, initially as a local joke. But it gained popularity among riders from both Poland and abroad. Many people simply rode the bus to be able to say that they had taken the 666 bus to Hel. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.