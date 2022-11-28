  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Subsidy for Catholic marriages misses the cut

Monday, November 28th, 2022

Italy’s new right-wing government has submitted a $35 billion budget plan to the country’s parliament last week, without a controversial proposal from one of the parties that compose the governing majority to subsidise marriages in the Catholic Church. Read more

