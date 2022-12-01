  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Housing strategy launched to boost home ownership for Pacific people

Thursday, December 1st, 2022

Pacific people looking for affordable, safe and culturally suitable quality housing will have something to look forward to with the launch of New Zealand’s first housing strategy specific to their needs.

The Fale mo Aiga: Pacific Housing Strategy and Action Plan 2030 was launched on Monday by the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio in south Auckland. Read more

