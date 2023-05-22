WFO acknowledges challenges while praising Pacific Islanders’ resilience

A recent report by the World Food Program revealed that one in four Pacific Islanders is likely to be living below their country’s basic needs poverty line.

The organisation also highlighted the vulnerability of Pacific Island countries to climate-related disasters, with eight out of the top 20 countries experiencing significant Gross Domestic Product losses.

Furthermore, the Pacific region is home to three of the world’s five most disaster-prone nations.

WFP’s Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, John Aylieff, emphasised that their efforts in the Pacific are not solely focussed on addressing global hunger issues.

Instead, the team is rallying behind the ambitious vision outlined in the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.