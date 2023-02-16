Animal rights group blasts Pope over circus

Pope Francis and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski are receiving criticism from animal rights activists for organising a circus outing for over 200 marginalised individuals in Rome.

The International Organisation for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) has claimed that the animals are subjected to “painful constraints” for human amusement by the circus, known for its animal acts.

The event was organised to allow marginalised individuals, including refugees, homeless individuals, inmates, families with children, and squatters from occupied buildings in Rome, to enjoy a few hours of entertainment and relaxation.

The volunteers for the event, including Missionaries of Charity sisters of Mother Teresa, aimed to provide material aid and experiences to uplift the spirits of the marginalised.

During the event, Cardinal Krajewski (pictured) went so far as to lie on a stage and let an elephant climb over him to demonstrate the animal’s training.

However, OIPA criticised Pope Francis for sponsoring an event with animals.

The group claims that circus animals are forced into a life against nature, living in captivity with limited space and under constant stress.

They argue that circuses that use human performers who display human talent instead of subjecting animals to painful constraints are acceptable.

Over the years, circus performers have been frequent guests at Vatican events, and Pope Francis has hosted circus performers, including some 6,000 during the Jubilee of Mercy in 2016.

Krajewski’s intention to spread joy

Although animal rights groups have raised their voices against using animals in circuses, the use of animals remains legal in Italy.

The opposition of the animal rights group has brought attention to the issue of animal cruelty in circuses.

The incident highlights the moral complexities of balancing charity, entertainment, and the welfare of animals.

While Krajewski’s intention was to spread joy and offer some relief to marginalised individuals, animal rights activists argue that the use of animals in entertainment is outdated and cruel and that it is time to move on to more ethical forms of entertainment.

The event highlights the tension between providing entertainment and uplifting activities while also protecting the welfare of animals.

The Vatican’s response to the criticism will be important in shaping the conversation around animal rights and the use of animals in entertainment.

Sources

Crux Now

Angelus News

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.