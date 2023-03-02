Spokesman for Russian Catholic bishops: ‘There is no foreseeable solution’ to Ukraine war

Speaking with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, Father Kirill Gorbunov, who is also vicar general of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God at Moscow, said that “the majority of the people are suffering” and that “after a year of war [with Ukraine], there is no foreseeable solution.”

“It seems that the only proposed solution is to make the conflict even worse,” he lamented.

According to the priest, those who come to him “in search of spiritual guidance speak of fear of an uncertain future, disillusionment and anger towards those they believe to be responsible for the current situation; sometimes also towards God and the Church.”

In addition, he said that there is “suffering because of conflicts between colleagues, friends, and relatives due to different political points of view.”

