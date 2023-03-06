A story of heaven and earth

It was time for the little soul to go into incarnation.

An angel spoke about the beauty of life on earth, but the little soul was reluctant to leave the place of perfection.

It told the angel, “I was told that incarnation has suffering and trial and something called darkness. I want to stay in this perfect place.”

The angel smiled. “Perfection is complete. It has no room for growth. Little soul, you like it here, but you must go into incarnation if you want to grow.”

“How will I grow?”

“You will grow through suffering to experience healing. The trial will bring triumph, and darkness will carry you into light. It is the tension between opposite states that brings growth. There is no other way.”

The little soul said, “But what if I fail?”

“The Sacred Presence will be with you at every stage of your human journey,” said the angel

“Everything that happens to you will be teaching to help you grow.

Then the angel smiled at the little soul. “You will know through it all that you are greatly loved.”

That gave the soul some courage. It asked the angel, “How will incarnation happen?”

“A man and a woman have been chosen. They will give you a body, and you will come into the world to grow in life-school. In the early years, you will receive love and learn how to look after yourself.”

“And then?”

“As you grow, you will be able to love and look after others That is an important stage of development.”

The little soul was puzzled. “How can I remember all this?”

“You won’t,” said the Angel.

“Once you’re in life school, you will have no memory for any of this. But I can assure you, you will have guidance all the way, and new stages of growth will keep coming to you.”

“How do they come?”

“In many ways.

“Something new will be added to your prayer.

“You will make some discovery of faith that will change your view of the world.

“Occasionally, there will be a big change in which you are emptied so that you can be filled with something greater.”

The little soul thought for a while.

This angel knew many things. “Have you been through incarnation?” it asked.

“Of course,” the angel replied.

“All angels have. Even the Sacred Presence took human form.”

“Really?”

“I celebrated his birth in the manger,” the angel said. “ I was sent to welcome him out of his tomb.”

The little soul was silent.

The Sacred Presence was everywhere.

All things in the greater reality and on earth, had been created through the Sacred Presence. Why would it want to be made incarnate?

The angel knew what the little soul was thinking.

“It’s all about love,” it said.

“Love?”

“Yes, love.

“The Sacred Presence became incarnate so that the fire of his love could be everywhere on earth.

“When you go into incarnation you will recognise that spark of love because it will make its home in you.”

“What will I do with that love?” asked the little soul.

The angel said, “Dear soul, you will fan it into a flame.”

Joy Cowley is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and retreat facilitator.

