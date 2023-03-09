  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Christianity scores most favorably in religion poll

Thursday, March 9th, 2023

A recent poll explored Americans’ attitudes toward 35 religious groups, organizations, and belief systems. Belief systems that encompass the largest shares of Americans — including Christianity, Catholicism, and Protestantism — are among the ones the most Americans view favorably. Viewed least favorably are Satanism and Scientology. Read more

