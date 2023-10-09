God is trending

Kyle Winkler, co-creator of an Instagram meme account called “I Need God In Every Moment Of My Life,” says that Catholicism and Christianity are gaining interest from unexpected sources.

He believes the pattern is partly a reaction against the stigma toward religion in older generations, with gen Z now able to customise their belief systems in online spaces.

“For people who identify differently or who feel like they wouldn’t belong normally, it’s cool to see space carved out,” he said.

He said there’s still a yearning and hopefulness that we can remake institutions or traditions that suit who we are now in time. So yeah, a reclamation.” Read more

