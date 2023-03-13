Campaigners urge Pope to reaffirm principles of Laudato Si’ regarding circuses

The UK-based Catholic Concern for Animals and many more Christian animal rights groups have written an open letter to Pope Francis protesting at the use of wild animals in circuses, and in particular a circus which took place at the Vatican last month.

On February 11th the Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, organised an entertainment for refugees and the poor and marginalised of Rome. The show was a traditional circus and included animal ‘performances’ from elephants, lions, and other animals – this despite the fact that the use of wild animals in circuses is banned in over 40 countries, including many Catholic countries around the world.

During the show, Cardinal Krajewski – who has this year undertaken several visits to Ukraine taking medical supplies and ambulances – lay on the ground in front of an elephant which gently walked over him – to great applause from the audience.

