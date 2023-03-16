Ukrainian family living in uncertainty in NZ, with special visas to expire

A Ukrainian couple who fled their war-torn homeland and found sanctuary in Aotearoa are pleading with the New Zealand Government to let them stay.

Andrii Mishchenko​ and Olha Turska​ arrived in New Zealand in April 2022 on the two-year special Ukraine visa.

The area surrounding their hometown of Sloviansk in Donbas​ was involved in intense fighting, with Russian forces unleashing attacks. They are now staying with their daughter in Auckland.

But their temporary visas will expire next year and they are scared they will be made to return. Read more

