UGCC head prays for release of Chernobyl National Guardsmen

For over a year, the National Guard, which defended the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, has been in Russian captivity.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the fate of the defenders remains unknown. Thus, the Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) asks the faithful to pray for their liberation.

At the end of March 2022, the invaders left the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and took 167 captured Ukrainian soldiers who guarded it with them. A year has passed since then — more than 9,408 hours of hell, severe abuse, and exhaustion in the dungeons of Russian torture chambers.

It has been more than a year of uncertainty for their families.

News category: News Shorts, World.