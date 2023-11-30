Russian drone damages Kyiv’s Catholic cathedral

Russia’s extensive drone attack on Kyiv Nov 25 damaged the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ.
Russia launched close to 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones at Ukraine’s capital as Ukrainians marked Holodomor Remembrance Day.
The day commemorates the 7 million to 10 million victims of an artificial famine waged by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin from 1932-1933 against Ukrainians.
No fatalities were reported, but five individuals were injured.
The assault was Russia’s largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine’s forces said 74 of the drones had been successfully eliminated. Kyiv remained under an air raid alert lasting more than six hours.
News category: News Shorts, World.