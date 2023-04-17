Māngere mum faces crippling debt after flooding ruins her state house

A mother of four has been plunged further into debt after her government-provided home was ruined in the Auckland floods.

Jayde Jones’s Kāinga Ora home was built on a flood plain, and lifted off its foundations when a historic deluge swept across the city.

Jones believes the state housing agency should pay to replace her belongings; Kāinga Ora says that’s the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). Read more

