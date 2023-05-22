After 9 years together a couple split up to become a nun and priest

Angelo and Paolo were in a relationship for almost ten years, starting when he was 16 and she was 15. They were planning to be married; however, before their wedding, Maria decided that God was intervening and asked her to become a nun. So she left him and joined the Monastery of Carmelo at Ponti Rossi in Naples, where she is known as Sister Maria Giuseppina dell’Amore incarnato.

Despite it being a challenging time, they remained friends. Angelo eventually found himself questioning the purpose of his life. Then one evening, , Angelo asked God, “What do you want from me?” Then he opened the Bible randomly and read, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you came out into the light, I had consecrated you (Jer 1,4-5).”

Angelo joined the seminary at the age of 26 and was ordained a priest at 33.

News category: Odd Spot.