Expert says Catholic Church in Africa is growing in numbers, but not necessarily in witness

Exactly 60 years ago this month, the leaders of 30 of what was then Africa’s 32 sovereign republics met in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and signed a charter to establish the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

That event has since been commemorated every year on its May 25th anniversary, as a reminder of OAU’s original goals – to assist African countries in achieving transformation, freedom, and independence.

Much has happened since 1963 concerning the development of Africa – and that includes the immense and impressive growth of the Catholic Church on the continent.

But how has that changed the role and importance of the African Church in the worldwide Catholic community?

La Croix Africa’s Lucie Sarr put that question to Ludovic Lado, a Jesuit priest and anthropologist who directs the Centre for Studies and Training for Development (CEFOD), a Jesuit institution based in Ndjamena, Chad.

News category: News Shorts, World.